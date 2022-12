Wheeler notched 14 points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Wheeler led the team in rebounds while finishing as one of six Wolves players in double figures in scoring. Wheeler has averaged 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13 games this season.