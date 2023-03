Burks isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Jaden Ivey (personal) back in the lineup, Burks will revert to a reserve role. Across 42 appearances off the bench this season, Burks has averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.3 minutes.