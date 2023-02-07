Burks posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 111-99 loss to the Celtics.

Burks started his sixth consecutive game Monday but hit a low point in minutes (19) during the stretch against the Celtics, hitting just two of his eight attempts from the field and only one of his five from deep. Burks is shooting just 27.3 percent from beyond the arc over the last four games, and he's not a significant fantasy asset unless he's nailing his shots from three-point range. Burks is still hitting at a 43.0 percent clip on the season, but the reduction in playing time Monday could signal that Burks is in danger of losing his starting gig, with Killian Hayes logging 32 minutes in the contest and racking up 17 points and nine assists.