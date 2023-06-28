Burks is expected to remain with the Pistons according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, as Detroit is planning to pick up his $10.5 million option for 2023-24.

No surprise here, as the Pistons value Burks for his veteran leadership and ability to put up points in a hurry. If this decision holds, the Pistons still have roughly $30 million in cap space. Burks will likely play a prominent role off the bench next season and is coming off averages of 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 2022-23.