Burks racked up 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Nuggets.

Burks continues to make an impact on offense for the Pistons despite the team's overall struggles, and he has emerged as a reliable scoring alternative off the bench, a role that also boosts his fantasy upside, particularly in category-based leagues due to his shooting. Burks has scored in double digits in each of his last seven games, averaging 17.4 points and shooting 46.9 percent from three-point range in that span.