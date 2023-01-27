Burks produced 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-122 victory over the Nets.

Burks took only four shots in the first half, making two of them, along with three of four free throw-attempts for eight points. He remained quiet through the third quarter before leading the Pistons with 10 points in the final period on 3-of-4 shooting from the field. The shooting guard finished with 20 points on the night for the first time this month while the five boards were the most he's recorded in a contest since Dec. 31.