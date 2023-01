Burks chipped in seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 116-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Burks scored well below his season average of 13.8 points per game, as he was held to single digits for the second time in seven January appearances. This was an uncharacteristic performance for the 31-year-old, who was averaging 14.0 points through six games prior to Friday's matchup.