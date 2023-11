Burks (left forearm soreness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Burks was not listed on any of the Pistons pre-game injury reports but he'll end up sitting out Wednesday's tilt with forearm soreness. Expect the likes of Joe Harris and Jaden Ivey to receive more minutes in his place. Burks' next chance to play will come Thursday against the Pelicans.