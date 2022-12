Burks racked up 27 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime victory over the Hornets.

Burks scored 12 of his 27 points from beyond the arc and had a strong shooting night, knocking down 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field. He led Detroit in scoring and also notched his first block since Nov. 20 against Sacramento.