Burks amassed seven points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to Atlanta.

Burks led in minutes off the bench for Detroit and managed a couple three-pointers but that was about it. He turned the ball over four times and contributed no defensive stats. The veteran guard's usage has been decreasing lately as well. He's still safely in the Pistons' rotation but isn't doing enough to be rostered in standard leagues at this time.