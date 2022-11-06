Burks (foot) took part in Sunday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey didn't reveal whether Burks was a full participant, but the 31-year-old's ability to get back on the court in some capacity could hint that his season debut is on the horizon. When deemed available to play, Burks, who has been sidelined while recovering from surgery to address a left navicular fracture, could usurp one of Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph or Hamidou Diallo from the rotation.