Burks (foot) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Burks sat out Saturday against Cleveland due to a sore left foot, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. He's scored in double figures in four of his last six appearances and has averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22.0 minutes per game during that time.