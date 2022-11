Burks (conditioning) is out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Burks will sit out on the second night of the back-to-back for conditioning reasons following his season debut. He saw 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the Knicks, where he posted 17 points, two rebounds and one assist. With Cade Cunningham (shin) expected to be out for the next week, Burks should continue seeing significant action. However, it's unclear what his workload will be once the backcourt is fully healthy.