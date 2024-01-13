Burks finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Rockets.

The veteran guard has been locked in since Christmas. Burks has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 17.2 points, 3.2 threes, 2.6 boards and 1.2 assists in 24.2 minutes a night over that stretch while shooting 45.7 percent (32-for-70) from beyond the arc. When the 3-36 Pistons begin their inevitable sell-off, Burks' offense off the bench and expiring contract should make him a valuable commodity for a contender.