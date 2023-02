Burks closed with 21 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 119-118 loss to Toronto.

The veteran guard found his touch from the outside after going just 7-for-30 (23.3 percent) from three-point range over the prior six games, and scoring in single digits in five of them. Burks is still capable of posting strong numbers when he sees big minutes, but his current bench role makes his workload inconsistent.