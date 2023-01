Burks produced 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 135-106 loss to Portland.

Burks shot the ball well in this one and also ended the night with a season-high nine attempts from the free-throw line. He's scored 19 points in two of his last three contests and is shooting an impressive 61.5 percent from three and 52.7 percent from the field over his last five appearances.