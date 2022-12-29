Burks had 32 points (10-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 victory over Orlando.

The game was marred by a bench-clearing scrum and multiple ejections in the second quarter, including one to Killian Hayes that opened up more court time for Burks in the second half. The veteran responded with a season-best scoring effort, and his first 30-point performance in almost exactly a year -- he dropped 34 against the Pistons as a member of the Knicks on Dec. 29, 2021. With Hayes likely facing a suspension and Cade Cunningham (lower leg) done for the season, Burks could see an elevated role in the Detroit backcourt in the short term.