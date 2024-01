Burks ended Saturday's 141-135 loss to the Bucks with 33 points (9-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes off the bench.

Just two games after tying his career high with 34 points, Burks came one bucket short of setting a new personal best. The veteran guard has been arguably the best sixth man in the league since Christmas, averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 threes, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists over 24.8 minutes a night during the last 13 games.