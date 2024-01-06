Burks is probable for Sunday's game against Denver due to right hamstring injury management.
Burks played through a questionable tag Friday against the Warriors with this same injury, and it looks like he'll be able to play again Sunday. He saw 21 minutes of action against Golden State and produced 13 points with four rebounds, two assists, one block and three triples.
