Burks (forearm) tallied 16 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 21 minutes in Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Bulls.

The Pistons welcomed Burks and Jaden Ivey (illness) back from multi-game absences Sunday, resulting in starting point guard Killian Hayes (25 minutes) seeing a steep reduction in playing time. How the minutes are spread among Burks, Hayes, Ivey and Marcus Sasser from game to game could vary wildly based on performance, and on Sunday, Burks was the top performer of a quartet. Because of the lack of stability of his role, Burks probably represents more of a streaming option for points, three-pointers and free-throw percentage in 12-team leagues rather than a must-roster player.