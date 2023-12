Burks posted 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three assists over 12 minutes in Friday's 123-91 loss to Orlando.

Burks led all Pistons bench players in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and finishing perfect at the free throw line to end as one of three players with a double-digit point total. Burks has made the most in limited time this season, posting double figures in scoring in eight contests this year.