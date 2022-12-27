Burks finished with 14 points (3-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, five rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's 142-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Burks led Detroit's reserves in minutes, scoring and assists, but as usual, his offensive production came with poor efficiency from the field. Assuming fantasy managers are comfortable taking the hit Burks provides in field-goal percentage, the 31-year-old can be a useful contributor in the points, three-pointers and free-throw percentage categories while he's filling a high-usage role on the second unit. His playing time is unlikely to dramatically climb, however, unless the Pistons are without one of Killian Hayes or Jaden Ivey in a given game.