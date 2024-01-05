Burks is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring soreness.

This is a new injury for Burks, and the timing is unfortunate for Detroit. The veteran guard had arguably his best game of the season Wednesday night versus the Jazz, pouring in 27 points with four rebounds, one assist and five three-pointers. If he's unable to play Friday, there could be more opportunities for Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes.