Burks is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring soreness.
This is a new injury for Burks, and the timing is unfortunate for Detroit. The veteran guard had arguably his best game of the season Wednesday night versus the Jazz, pouring in 27 points with four rebounds, one assist and five three-pointers. If he's unable to play Friday, there could be more opportunities for Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes.
More News
-
Pistons' Alec Burks: Vintage performance Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Alec Burks: Top scorer off bench in loss•
-
Pistons' Alec Burks: Scores 12 off bench•
-
Pistons' Alec Burks: Provides spark off bench in defeat•
-
Pistons' Alec Burks: Provides scoring spark in return•
-
Pistons' Alec Burks: Cleared to play Sunday•