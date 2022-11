Burks is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to return to competition reconditioning.

Burks made his season debut Friday against the Knicks. He played a surprising 25 minutes and produced 17 points, two rebounds and one assist. However, the significant workload was likely due to the absence of Cade Cunningham (shin), who is out again Saturday. Once the Pistons' backcourt is healthy, Burks will presumably see fewer minutes.