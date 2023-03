Burks notched 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 loss to the Bulls.

Burks returned to the second unit with Jaden Ivey returning to the starting lineup. Burks has scored 10 or more points in three of his last four outings.