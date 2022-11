Burks (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Boston.

Burks was initially listed as questionable, suggesting he had a chance to make his season debut, but the point guard will ultimately be sidelined for at least one more game. Following Wednesday's contest, the Pistons have a back-to-back set starting Friday, so Burks will look to suit up for one of those contests, as it seems unlikely he'd be able to play in both following a lengthy absence after foot surgery.