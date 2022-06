Burks (foot), along with Nerlens Noel, two second-round pick and cash, was traded Tuesday from the Knicks to the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

New York is clearing cap space to pursue a near-max contract for Jalen Brunson. With the Pistons, Burks will likely be one of the first guards off the bench. He appeared in 81 games last season and averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes.