Burks supplied 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-12 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Burks came off the bench once again Thursday, but he played at least 30 minutes for the second time this season and scored in double figures for a second consecutive game. The 32-year-old has seen his role fluctuate in December but has been more effective over the past two matchups despite shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor.