Burks closed Friday's 111-99 win over the Hornets with 24 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Burks' bounce-back performance was fueled by physical drives to the basket and some veteran scorer's craft. Burks averaged 17.5 points per game across 14 contests in which he logged at least 25 minutes last season, and he's in line to continue playing an elevated role with Bojan Bogdanovich (calf) and Monte Morris (quad) out for weeks to come.