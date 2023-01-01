Burks ended with 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 win over Minnesota.

Burks played well in Saturday's win, leading the second unit with 13 points despite some poor shooting. He has now played at least 28 minutes in three of his last four games, scoring at least 13 points in all four. Killian Hayes will miss one more game due to his league suspension, meaning Burks should have at least a small window of streaming value.