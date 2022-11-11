Burks (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Burks will take the floor for the first time this season following a lengthy absence as he recovered from offseason foot surgery. In 81 games last season, Burks averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.6 minutes per contest. It's unclear if he'll be on a minutes restriction coming off the extended absence, but he should have opportunities to contribute in the backcourt Friday with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) sidelined.