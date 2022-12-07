Burks contributed 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 116-96 win over the Heat.

Burks turned in his best scoring performance since Nov. 23 against Utah, scoring 12 of his 18 points from beyond the arc. He also fell just one rebound shy of securing his first double-double of the season. Burks' scoring totals have been inconsistent over the last week, but he has shown that he can put up double figures on a nightly basis, as he's scored 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 contests.