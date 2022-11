Burks accumulated 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Monday's 115-111 loss to the Raptors.

Burks appeared in just his second contest of the 2022-23 season, as he's been working his way back into game shape after missing time with a foot injury. He's looked strong in both games, dropping 17 and 15 points, respectively while snagging a pair of boards in each contest.