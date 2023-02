Burks is starting against the Hornets on Monday, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Burks came off the bench in his last six appearances but will join the starting lineup Monday with Jaden Ivey (personal) unavailable. Over six starts this season, Burks has averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.2 minutes per game.