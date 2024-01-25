Burks ended with 15 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one assist across 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over the Hornets.

The 32-year-old guard continues to be a threat from long distance, and Burks may be the Pistons' top trade asset as the deadline grows closer. He's drained at least three three-pointers in 12 of the last 14 games, and over that stretch he's averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 threes, 2.4 boards and 1.8 assists in 25.0 minutes a night from the second unit while shooting a blistering 47.3 percent from beyond the arc.