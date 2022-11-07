Burks (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

Burks participated in Sunday's practice, but he'll remain out for at least one more game while rehabbing his surgically repaired left foot. The veteran guard's return to practice, even if it was in a limited fashion, suggests he's close to making his season debut, but it's still unclear when exactly that'll be. Following Monday's game, Burks' next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Boston.