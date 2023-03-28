site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Alec Burks: Still sidelined Wednesday
Burks (foot) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.
Burks hasn't played since Mar. 6 due to left foot soreness. His next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Houston.
