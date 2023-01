Burks racked up 21 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 loss to the Rockets.

Burks did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc by scoring 18 of 21 points from deep, tying his best mark of the season with six made triples. Burks has now put up 20 or more points in each of his two games since joining Detroit's starting lineup, and he'll likely remain with the first unit if he continues to produce at this level.