Burks ended with 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 136-113 loss to Houston.

Burks led all Pistons in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and posting his second-highest point total of the season. Burks' only other 20-point outing of the season occurred Nov. 27 when he posted a season-high 24 points against Charlotte. Burks has played well for Detroit as of late, reaching double figures in four straight contests.