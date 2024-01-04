Burks totaled 27 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 154-148 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Burks turned in arguably his best performance of the season, connecting on a wild three-pointer to send the game into overtime. Although the Pistons walked away on the wrong end of the scoreline, Burks ended with his second straight 20-point performance. He has scored double-digits in five straight contests, proving his value as an elite points streamer. Given he had scored no more than six points in the previous six games, managers should not expect to these numbers continue for too long.