Burks accumulated 25 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 victory over the Kings.

Burks has only averaged 21 minutes per game this season while buried on the depth chart, but absences from Cade Cunningham (knee) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) yielded additional usage from the veteran. Burks is one of the oldest players on a very young roster, but he's been able to carve a fairly consistent second-unit role. Expectations should be tempered for him, as he's only exceeded Wednesday's scoring total three times this season.