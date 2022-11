Coach Dwayne Casey said Burks will not be on a minutes restriction Friday, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Burks will make his 2022-23 season debut Friday and will not be under any restrictions. However, Coach Casey noted that Burks' body "is probably going to put him on a minutes restriction just because he hasn't done anything." With Cade Cunningham (leg) ruled out, however, Burks could be forced into a larger role.