Burks (hamstring) will be available for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Burks popped up on the injury report with a questionable tag due to some soreness in his hamstring, but he'll give it a go Friday. He's coming off one of the best games of his season Wednesday against the Jazz, as he scored 27 points with four rebounds, one assist and five three-pointers.
