Pistons' Andre Drummond: 11th straight double-double

Drummond finished with 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 26 minutes Friday against Indiana.

Drummond has been a double-double machine of late, failing to register a double-double only two times in the month of December (14 games). Although his shooting percentage from the field has dipped this month (46.6 percent), he's still scoring with efficiency and consistently posting stellar lines for fantasy owners.