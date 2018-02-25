Pistons' Andre Drummond: 14th straight double-double Sunday

Drummond scored 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Hornets.

He battled Dwight Howard to a standstill in the paint, but the rest of the Pistons couldn't keep up their end of the bargain. Drummond has now recorded a double-double in 14 straight games, and his 44 on the season leave him just five shy of his total from all of 2016-17.