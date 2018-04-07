Pistons' Andre Drummond: 19 and 16 in win

Drummond mustered 19 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal during Friday's 113-106 victory over the visiting Mavericks.

Friday's performance was Drummond's ninth consecutive double-double and his five assists were his highest total in nearly two months. The former Connecticut star is currently leading the NBA in rebounds-per-game with 16 per contest. In addition, Drummond is adding 15.1 points per game which has indicated that he is one of the NBA's most dominate and consistent big men this season.