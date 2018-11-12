Pistons' Andre Drummond: 20-20 performance in loss to Hornets
Drummond scored 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding 22 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 loss to the Hornets.
It's his fourth straight double-double, and his fifth game already this season with at least 20 points and 20 boards. Drummond is once again leading the NBA in rebounding, and after grabbing a career-high 16.0 boards per game last season, the 25-year-old center seems intent on topping that number in 2018-19.
