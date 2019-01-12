Pistons' Andre Drummond: Achieves 20-20 in win

Drummond finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 21 rebounds, three steals and a block in 41 minutes Saturday against the Clippers.

Drummond recorded his sixth 20-20 of the season, eclipsing 20 points scoring for the first time since December 10th. Although he's cooled off after a hot start, Drummond remains one of the foremost fantasy centers averaging 16.7 points, a league high 14.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals per game this season. Unfortunately, his free-throw percentage has regressed by nine-percent compared to last year, and his splits of 50.1-percent from the field and 51.2-percent from the line dampen his value a bit.