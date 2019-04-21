Pistons' Andre Drummond: Across the board effort in loss
Drummond finished with 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, three blocks, and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 loss to the Bucks.
Drummond had his best all-around game of the playoffs, putting up a double-double to go with a combined seven steals and blocks. Brook Lopez certainly impacted Drummond's production on the offensive end as he went just 5-of-14 from the field. However, it was on the defensive end that Drummond did most of his damage, much like he has done throughout the season. The Pistons welcomed back Blake Griffin but was once again outclassed and now need to win Game 4 on Monday to avoid a clean sweep.
