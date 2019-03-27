Pistons' Andre Drummond: Across the board effort Tuesday
Drummond ended with 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 loss to the Nuggets.
Drummond produced yet another double-double Tuesday, also able to contribute across the board before fouling out. It was far from his best shooting night as he went just 5-of-15 from the field, and this was, in fact, the fourth time in his last five games that he has shot less than 50 percent. Poor shooting aside, Drummond continues to put up big numbers, especially on the defensive end where he is certainly an elite source of steals from the center position.
